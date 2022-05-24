Donald Trump Jr. Expected To Join Father At Casper Rally This Weekend

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to join his father at a rally in Casper this weekend, a spokesperson for the former president said this morning.

"We're going to have a ton of speakers. Don Jr. should be there," Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said on Wake Up Wyoming on Tuesday morning. "There's a ton of fun. The atmosphere is amazing at a Trump rally.

"It's the best time around like-minded people who just love our country and hate to see what's happening to it. You got to get there early. It's going to be a great time."

Donald Trump Sr. announced that he will be on hand at the Ford Wyoming Center to show his support for Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat current US Representative Liz Cheney in the GOP primary.

A broad field of Republican challengers announced their intention to run against Hageman in the primary after Cheney voted to impeach Trump following the riots at the US Capitol in January 2021.

Trump endorsed Hageman in September.