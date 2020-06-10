Poll: Should the KKK be Designated as a Terrorist Organization?

After President Donald Trump announced that the United States government would designate antifa as a terrorist organization, petitions calling for the Ku Klux Klan to receive the same designation have received hundreds of thousands of signatures.

Several Change.org petitions regarding the violent white supremacist group have seen widespread support in the past week or so.

The President tweeted about antifa -- the anti-fascist movement -- after several days of protests over George Floyd's killing at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. Some of those protests turned violent, with riots, looting and deaths reported in a number of American cities.

The New York Post reports that Justice Department data shows 700 local, state and federal law enforcement officers have been injured on the job amid the protests, with 300 of those injuries in New York City alone.

Meanwhile, a plethora of false claims about line-of-duty deaths among law enforcement officers continue to circulate on social media.

However, despite the President's stance on those who follow antifa principles, federal court documents show no alleged connections to the group among 51 people charged in relation to the largely peaceful demonstrations taking place nationwide, according to NPR.

A known white supremacist group posed as antifa on Twitter and called for violence, the social media company said. Donald Trump Jr., who evidently did not know that the fake account was connected to white power group Identity Evropa, took to Instagram with a screenshot of the tweet and himself proclaimed antifa "A Terrorist Organization."

A Virginia man who was arrested Sunday after driving his truck into a crowd of protesters "is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology," a county prosecutor said, as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

It does not appear that President Trump has the ability to follow through with attaching the 'terrorist' designation to antifa, as it is more of a movement than a clearly articulated and structured group, and federal law limits the designation to foreign actors.