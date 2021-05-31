Senator Barrasso Honors Veterans: ‘God Bless Wyoming and God Bless the USA’

As an entire nation takes a day to remember those who gave their lives to preserve our freedom, Senator John Barrasso met with various veterans to personally say thank you and to acknowledge their sacrifices for the United States of America.

Barrasso took to social media on Monday to share photos of himself meeting with veterans, and offered these words:

"All across Wyoming, communities came together this #MemorialDay to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. We will never forget. God bless Wyoming and God bless the USA."