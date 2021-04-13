Casper Man Accused of Giving Girl Meth, Making Child Porn

Documents filed this week in Natrona County District Court allege that a Casper man gave a 13-year-old girl methamphetamine and then produced child pornography with her.

Salvador Salas is charged with the following in district court:

Two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor

Two counts of sexual exploitation of children

Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Possession of a controlled substance - felony weight

Child endangerment with methamphetamine

Delivery of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

According to a heavily redacted affidavit of probable cause, police were notified when a woman took her 13-year-old daughter to Wyoming Medical Center for what was described as "extensive methamphetamine ingestion."

The affidavit states that the girl's mother allowed Salas to "babysit" the girl on numerous occasions.

Court documents state the girl's mother was awoken at roughly 3 a.m. the morning of February 27 to commotion coming from the girl's bedroom. When the mother went to investigate, court documents state the girl showed signs of methamphetamine ingestion.

The affidavit states the girl told investigators that she got the methamphetamine from Salas while at his house. They then smoked it out of a flashlight bong, court documents state. Police also found a number of electronic recording devices in Salas's residence.

According to court documents, investigators found hundreds of videos on Salas's computer depicting sexual acts with children. Those included the alleged victim, court documents state.

For example, court documents state Salas is heard in a video asking the girl her age. Immediately after she replies "13," Salas performs a sex act on her.

Court documents additionally state that an unnamed person told investigators that Salas would bring females over to his apartment, give them methamphetamine, MDMA or heroin and then photograph them.

According to court documents, investigators found hundreds of videos on Salas's computer depicting sex acts with children and in some cases they involved children as young as infants.

Salas has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.