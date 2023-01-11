New Drug Detox Center in Casper? Mayor Bruce Knell Posits Exploring the Possibility.

At the Casper City Council meeting on Tuesday the mayor brought up exploring the possibility of paying for a new drug detoxification center with the Natrona County Commission.

In December, Casper's city attorney said he believes the city should get around $2.48 million from an opioid settlement case, which would be given out over the course of 18 years, or $1.38 million a year, with the condition that it is spent to help alleviate the problems caused by the opioid epidemic.

In the Tuesday meeting, Jan. 10, Mayor Bruce Knell said he has spoken with Natrona County Commission Chair Steve Freel about potentially using the money from the settlement to start the detox center.

According to City Manager Carter Napier, there is still some uncertainty surrounding what can and can't be done with the money from the settlment; once it becomes clear whether this is an option or not it will be further discussed in a future City Council work session.

