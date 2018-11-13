Casper Mountain Snowtrails Damaged

Cross Country skiers on Casper Mountain may have fewer trails to ski on this winter, after vandals did some joy riding in the area.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office says at around 11pm on Friday, November 9th, at least three vehicles entered the trail areas on East End Road, by the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club, drove through the property, causing damage to the area.

The trails had recently been groomed, but snow cover was thin, thus the damage was significant according to the Club.

A video surveillance camera recorded the vehicles entering the property, and some individuals, but no one has been identified.

The deputy who responded to take a report on the incident, told the club that the property is county public property, and since the area is not part of the county's park system, there's nothing that the suspects can be charged with.