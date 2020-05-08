Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (5/6/20 – 5/8/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Sheila Bryan -- controlled substance possession x2

Christopher Clark -- vandalism/property destruction

Mercedez Frye -- driving while under the influence, open container, insurance violation, run stop sign

Aryanna Gage -- marijuana possession, resisting arrest

Caimen Houston -- domestic battery, interference

Jesse Jackson -- violate Family Violence Protection Act court order

Steven Lashmett -- methamphetamine possession

Shannon Mares -- controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole

Lawrence Martinez -- controlled substance possession x2, failure to comply, possession with intent to deliver x2

Dustin Newport -- failure to comply

Aaron Pacheco -- controlled substance possession x2, conspiracy, delivery/sale of methamphetamine

Joshua Roberts -- failure to comply

Francisco Sosa -- failure to comply

Taylor Swingholm -- failure to comply

Gwen Timm -- failure to comply

Samuel Vick -- serve jail time

Amanda Wilson -- failure to comply, county warrant