The Wyoming Community Foundation has granted thousands of dollars to statewide charitable organizations as they cope with the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release on Thursday.

“This fund allows us to mobilize resources across the state and respond quickly to acute needs on the horizon, as well as unforeseen challenges," said Liz Becher, a committee member of the foundation's board in Casper and the foundation's COVID-19 fund.

Charitable organizations are critical to feeding families and caring for children. Many are seeing an increased demand in services but don’t have the resources needed to meet that demand, according to the news release.

In four weeks, foundation's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has granted $123,321 to 30 organizations including the Central Wyoming Hospice, Child Development Center of Natrona County, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, Restoration Church, Wyoming Food for Thought, and the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas.

“We’re currently making grants up to $5,000, which we hope helps provide the additional support needed at this time,” said Becher, who also is Casper's Community Development Director.

The fund reviews applications weekly and gives priority to organizations supporting vulnerable populations,

It was created by donations from individuals statewide.

Not every organization will qualify for the COVID-Fund grants, but the Wyoming Community Foundation has a competitive grant application that is open until June 15, Becher said.

“Any charitable organization working to improve our community is encouraged to apply to the competitive cycle,” she said..

In 2019, the Wyoming Community Foundation granted nearly $9.5 million to nonprofits.

So far this year, the Casper area's foundation board has granted $169,400 to local organizations.

For more information, visit the foundation's website or call (307) 721-8300.

