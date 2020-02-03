Casper PD Calls ‘Snow Day’ Amid ‘Extremely Hazardous Conditions’

The Casper Police Department has declared Monday, Feb. 3, a 'snow day,' meaning officers will only be responding to serious crashes.

Anyone involved in a minor crash should exchange information and arrange a time to meet at the police department later this week. Officers will be too busy today to respond to minor property damage crashes.

Police will still respond to major crashes that involve injuries or block intersections.

The department anticipates a significant number of crashes will occur due to the conditions.