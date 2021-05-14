[UPDATED] Casper Police Close Stretch of Beverly Street To Investigate Crash

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

Casper Police have reopened the road. They say a student was hit by a car at roughly 10 a.m. Friday. Read the full story here.

The Casper Police Department is advising the public to avoid the area of South Beverly and East 10th Street.

According to the department, South Beverly is closed from 10th Street to 12th Street as officers investigate a crash.

No further details have been released, but police say more information will come out as it becomes available.