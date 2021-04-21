Casper Police Department Warns of New Phone Scam

The Casper Police Department on Tuesday received multiple reports from people in the community about a new phone scam, according to a prepared statement.

People reported that the scammer uses a phone number that appears to be local.

When people answer, an automated voice claims to be border patrol and that they have a contraband package with the victim's name on it.

Those who answered the phone immediately recognized the scam and were not victimized by it.

The Casper Police Department is grateful for the people who told it about the scam so it could inform the entire community.

The department offered these tips for residents:

If you don't know the number, don't answer.

If it's important, they'll leave a voicemail and you can call them back.

If you think you answered a scam call, never give out any information - hang up immediately.

Get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing