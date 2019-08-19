Casper Police: Driver Cited After Causing Crash With Ambulance

Police say a man has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment after he failed to yield to an ambulance that had its lights and sirens on, causing a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on CY Avenue in Casper.

That man has also been issued a citation for failing to yield, Rebekah Ladd, public information officer for the Casper Police Department, told K2 Radio News.

Ladd says the Wyoming Medical Center ambulance was westbound on CY Avenue near the now-closed Ridley's Family Market and had its lights and sirens on. Other traffic had yielded to the ambulance, but Ladd says a minivan that was southbound on Westridge "blew through" the intersection at CY Avenue and caused the two vehicles to collide.

The driver of the minivan suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Ladd added. The ambulance drivers were not injured in the crash, and the ambulance was otherwise empty.

The crash was reported to police at 10:26 a.m. Traffic was being diverted around the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Ladd says the crash remains under investigation.