Casper Police: No Evidence of Outside Protesters Coming to Casper

Despite rumors to the contrary, Casper police say they have no verifiable information that outside groups of protesters are being bused to Casper to gather following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

"At this time, we have investigated multiple versions of these concerns and will continue to do so," the Casper Police Department said on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

"Please know, your police officers remain committed to protecting the first amendment rights of our citizens during this protest. We are dedicated to the protection and safety of our entire community, every day of the year, in any circumstance," the department continued.

Police have also heard that some citizens intend to "assist in the defense of private property and businesses" during a protest said to be set for 12 p.m. Wednesday.

"While we share your desire to keep our City safe, we ask that you allow law enforcement the privilege of protecting you, your business, and our beloved City," police said, encouraging anyone not involved in the protest itself to stay home.

"The Casper Police Department echoes the desire to create change and speak out against the tragic death of George Floyd," the Facebook post continued. "We believe that the incredible people of Casper will keep this gathering a peaceful one. We thank you in advance for your ongoing support in our shared goal of keeping Casper the safe place we all know and love."

Separately, a peaceful vigil is set for 6 p.m. Friday at David Street Station. Gatherers will then walk two blocks the Hall of Justice, which houses the police department and other city and county offices, where speakers will conclude the evening.

Organizers of that event have said that 50 Casper police officers will be walking with attendees, but police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd told K2 Radio News on Tuesday that the plan is still in the works and nothing has been confirmed yet.