WATCH: President Biden and VP Harris Call Floyd Family After Guilty Verdict

Following the Guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, President Joe Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris called the Floyd family to offer words of encouragement and empowerment.

"Nothing is going to make it all better," the President told the Floyd family. "But at least now there's justice."

"I think of Gianna's comment that 'My dad is going to change the world,'" he continued. "He's going to start the change now. You've been incredible. You're an incredible family. I wish I were there just to put my arms around you. We've been watching every second of this [trial]. We're all so relieved. I'm anxious to see you guys, I really am."

Biden also promised the Floyd family that this verdict was just the beginning.

"We're going to get a lot more done," Biden stated. "We're going to do a lot. We're going to stand until we get it done."

George's brother, Rodney, told President Biden that "Hopefully this is the momentum for the 'George Floyd Justice in Policing Act' to get passed and have you sign."

"That and a lot more," the President responded.

Biden then turned the phone over to his Vice President, Kamala Harris.

"I am just so thankful to the entire family," Harris said. "Your courage, your strength...this is a day for justice. Your family has shown real leadership when we needed you. And in George's name and memory - we are going to make sure his legacy is in tact and that history will look back at this moment and know his reflection on it."

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on charges of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.