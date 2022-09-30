The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on the preparation of a statement and amendment to the 2015 Buffalo Field Office Approved Resource Management Plan.

The public scoping period will end on November 2nd of this year.

The statement is being prepared as a response to a U.S. Montana District court opinion and order pertaining to Western Organization of Resource Councils, the BLM and others.

This August, the court determined that the analysis of possible fossil fuel impacts to the planning area in the Buffalo RMP was insufficient and gave the BLM until November 2023 to analyze other coal leasing alternatives and disclose the public health impacts, both climate and non-climate, of burning fossil fuels from the planning areas.

The BLM Miles City Field Office in Montana is also included in the court order.

There is a public meeting to further discuss planning issues scheduled for Oct. 17 from 5-7 PM at the Campbell County Library - 2101 S. 4J Road, Gillete, WY.

Written comments may be submitted at the meeting or on the BLM’s ePlanning website.

Hardcopy comments can be hand-delivered to the BLM Buffalo Field Office during business hours or mailed to ATTN: Buffalo RMP Supplemental Draft EIS, BLM Buffalo Field Office, 1425 Fort St., Buffalo, WY 82834.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information, be aware that your entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time.

While those commenting can ask in their comments to have their personal identifying information withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

See the BLM ePlanning website listed above for more information, relevant documents, and a venue for submitting comments. For questions, contact RMP project manager Thomas Bills at 307-684-1133.

