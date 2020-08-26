The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games after players, in an immense show of solidarity, choose to boycott today in possibly their strongest collective statement yet against racial injustice.

The Woman's National Basketball Association (WNBA) also postponed their games.

Several prominent players, coaches and analysts have been very vocal, especially in the last 24 hours, including Los Angeles Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Sports journalist and television personality, Stephen A. Smith, shared his opinion earlier this evening (August 27th, 2020).

Amongst it all, arguably the best basketball player in the world, LeBron James, tweeted out his thoughts.

All of this was set in motion after the Milwaukee Bucks (the Wisconsin NBA team), refused to take the floor for their game against the Orlando Magic. This was a huge statement in response to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin that occurred on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020.