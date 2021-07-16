The Casper Police Department in a written statement said two shootings Thursday evening and early Friday morning were unrelated.

According to a written statement, police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 2500 block of South Jefferson street. Witnesses told police two "involved parties" fired weapons at each other.

Get our free mobile app

Police say officers were on the scene for nearly eight hours investigating. There is no reason to believe anyone was injured as a result of the incident, police say.

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

As officers were investigating the South Jefferson shooting, they received an additional report of shots fired in the area of South Walsh and Swanton Avenue at roughly 1:45 p.m. Police say the South Walsh incident was not related to the South Jefferson shooting.

In the South Walsh shooting, witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and a car speeding away from the area. As officers were responding, they heard more gunshots and witnessed truck speeding away from the area.

According to the news release, officers conducted a felony traffic stop on the truck. Police found guns on both individuals in the truck with evidence to indicate they both had recently been fired. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested for reckless endangering with a firearm. The driver is additionally facing a DUI charge.

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

Police say the suspects told officers that they began shooting in the downtown area before making their way to the area of South Walsh Drive and Swanton Avenue.

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

Business owners and residents in the areas of the shooting are encouraged to check their property for damage related to the shooting. If you find damage or have information regarding the incidents, you're encouraged to call Casper Police Officer Kauffman at 307-235-8278.