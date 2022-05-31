According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, an officer "discharged their weapon, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury" to a suspect during a domestic violence investigation on May 30.

The police say that while serving an arrest warrant, law enforcement was confronted by an armed suspect and, in response, a Casper Police Officer fired his weapon.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence.

The release does not specify what the suspect was armed with, how they barricaded themselves in the residence, who's residence it was, or how many officers arrived to serve the warrant.

According to the narrative provided by the police, for over an hour, officers negotiated with the suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident.

The release also states that the suspect received immediate medical care, was released from a hospital, and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

However, the narrative provided by the police does not clarify when the non-life-threatening injury took place, what "immediate medical care" means, who performed the "immediate medical care," or which hospital the suspect was taken to.

No law enforcement officers were injured as a result of the incident and no other injuries have been reported.

The investigation has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, and the one officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Casper Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.