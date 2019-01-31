Casper Police Seek Information About Armed Robbery on Monday

The Casper Police Department is seeking the public's help for information about the alleged armed robbery of a male late Monday night, according to a news release from the department.

The male was robbed by someone with a weapon on Blackmore Road between Newport and Second streets between 11:08 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

The alleged victim was not hospitalized, Sgt. Joey Wilhelm said Thursday.

Wilhelm also declined to say what, if anything, was taken from the alleged victim.

The department wants to know if anyone was in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious.

If you have any information relating to this crime, please call Detective Mitch Baker at 235-8278. If you want to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip at Crime Stoppers.

The Casper Police Department would like to remind the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.