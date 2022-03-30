Angry Man Tips Over Elk Statue in Jackson, Causes $5,000 Worth of Damage

The Jackson Police Department are currently requesting help from the community in an investigation involving an angry man, and a bronze elk statue.

Because Wyoming.

That comes from a social media post from the Jackson Police Department, who are investigating an incident that occurred at the Pink Garter Plaza on March 27, at approximately 12:55 a.m.

"The bronze elk statue that sits out front of the Plaza was pushed over by what appears to be a disgruntled male," the JPD wrote on their Facebook page.

According to the post, video footage shows the male trying to enter 'The Rose' but he comes back a few moments later without having gone inside.

"He wanders around the courtyard for a few moments, grabs a bike rack and slams it to the ground," the post stated. "He then walks over to the Elk Statue, lights a cigarette, and leans against the statue. The statue wobbles for a second then the male reaches over and pushes the statue over. After the male pushed the statue over, he left westbound on the sidewalk of Broadway."

The JPD stated that the impact of the elk hitting the boardwalk caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage, including damage to one of the elk's antlers.

"The suspect is a white male wearing gray pants, an orange two-tone parka, and a Dakine trucker hat," the post stated. "He appears to be 5’11-6’1” tall, and weighs approximately 160-175lbs. The male appears to be in his 40’s or 50’s and has scruffy facial hair. The male spoke with several patrons of The Rose prior to his departure."

The Jackson Police Department ask that if anybody bore witness to this incident and can offer police any help in identifying the male, they could be eligible for a reward through Crimestoppers.

Individuals with information can call the Crimestoppers tip line at 307-733-5148. Individuals may remain anonymous.

