Man Accused Of Using Bear Spray On Wyoming Police Officers

Jackson Police say the subject of a family violence call used bear spray on two officers attempting to investigate the alleged incident.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 500 block of East Hall at roughly 3:20 p.m. to investigate "a disturbance in a household involving family violence.

"On their arrival, the two officers were attempting to investigate when they were sprayed with bear spray by a male subject in his 20s. The subject then retreated into the residence and barricaded himself inside."

A standoff ensued.

According to the release, the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS personnel responded to the scene and attempted to negotiate a peaceful end with the barricaded suspect.

As the standoff went on, a JPD detective was granted a search warrant to the residence. At roughly 7 p.m., officers entered the residence to serve the warrant and took the 24-year-old Jackson man into custody.

An investigation into the case is still ongoing.