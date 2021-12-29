BREAKING: Casper Police Involved In Shots Fired Standoff

Casper police say a standoff early Wednesday morning came to a peaceful resolution.

According to a news release, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at roughly 2:45 a.m. at Fifth and Jefferson Streets.

The release states that officers attempted to stop a 2012 Ford flatbed truck pulling a camper. The driver reportedly fled officers and a minutes-long chase ensued that went into Evansville and eventually back into Casper.

The vehicle crashed and rolled over in the area of the 2300 block of the East Yellowstone Highway.

As Evansville police officers attempted to approach the vehicle, they heard gunshots coming from inside.

Officers set up a perimeter. Additional law enforcement from CPD, Evansville PD, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Additionally, the Natrona County Special Response Team was activated and responded to the scene.

At roughly 7 a.m., the individuals in the vehicle were taken into custody and immediately taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They are currently being interviewed by the Casper Police Department.