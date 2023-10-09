Casper Ranked in the Top 10 for ‘Safest Cities in America’ for 2023

Whether you've lived in Wyoming you entire life, left and came back, or you're a transplant, most can agree that this is an excellent state to live in.

There are quite a few reason residents love it here. For instance, we have wide open spaces, awesome outdoor sports year round and clean air, but one of the biggest benefits is the lack of crime. Yes, we do have our issues, but they are minuscule when compared to more metropolitan areas, even compared to our neighbors in Colorado.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the Safest Cities in America for 2023. Two Wyoming Cities made the list. Cheyenne came in at 34th overall, but Casper landed in the top ten, securing the 7th overall spot.

WalletHub broke down the way the study was scored:

To determine where Americans can feel most secure — in more than one sense — WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety. Our data set ranges from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

Here are some of the key metrics Casper scored well on:

Overall Ranking - 7th

Assaults per Capita - 10th

Financial Safety - 11th

Natural Disaster Risk - 20th

Home & Community Safety - 27th

Traffic Fatalities per Capita - 30th

Unemployment Rate - 39th

Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita - 62nd

No matter what some naysayers may post online, Casper is definitely one of the best places to live in the entire country, and this study proves it.

