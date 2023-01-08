Casper Skies Sunny for a Few Days, Chance of Snow on Wednesday

Today just might be a good snow-man-building afternoon with a high near 38 warming up all the snow the Casper-area got post-Christmas.

The National Weather Service forecasts a windy day with gusts as high as 41 mph. Tonight is mostly clear with a low around 33 degrees.

Tomorrow is also mostly sunny with a high of 38, southwest wind 23-29 mph--gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday follows a similar pattern, but slightly warmer with a predicted high of 44 degrees.

Wednesday could see snow showers.

Get our free mobile app