Casper’s Child Development Center Reopens With Virus Precautions

The Child Development Center in Casper has reopened after shutting its doors due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC preschool will remain closed for the rest of the year, management announced early Wednesday. However, children needing development screenings and therapy services once again have access to such services.

Precautions include spacing out appointments, serving only one child at a time, sanitizing protocols and taking the temperature of staff as well as visitors. CDC staff is also wearing personal protective equipment.

The center will offer services over the summer for children that qualify to receive early intervention services to prevent regression. Those services will be limited.

Over 140 children will graduate from the CDC's pre-kindergarten program this year. Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or altered nationwide, and the CDC is no exception -- instead of a typical ceremony, the pre-kindergarten staff will deliver graduation certificates to students' homes along with a gift from CDC.

The CDC has been hosting Zoom sessions, and says those have been successful. Over 500 children participated at the outset.

Tuesday marked the last day of preschool Zoom sessions hosted by the CDC. A drive-through farewell will be hosted Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children will receive a goodie bag and can pick up items left in their classroom or things from projects worked on throughout the year.

For more information about the CDC, call 307-235-5097.