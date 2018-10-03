Casper’s Self Help Center Offers 24 Hour Emergency Assistance

Walt and Grace from Casper's Self Help Center told us about their 24 hour emergency services including family violence and sexual assault. They join us for Thankful Thursday this week.

The Self Help Center is what their name says. Walt Doney told us about their mission here in Casper.

Walt - "We provide 24 hour crisis intervention and support services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking and to elder abuse victims. We've been doing this for 38 years offering help and hope to those that need it in Natrona County."

There is unfortunately a growing need for these kind of services in our area which has necessitated a move for the Self Help Center to a new and larger location.

Walt - "We've just moved to a new facility over at 740 Luker Lane, which is the old Platte Valley Bank which is quite a lot larger than our previous facility and that's out of necessity."

The Self Help Center has a 24/7 hotline available for anyone who has a need. It's 307-235-2814. That's a good number to have on your fridge or written down somewhere in case you or a friend needs it.

For more information about the great work the Self Help Center does in Natrona County, check out their official website and their Facebook page.