Candlelight Vigil In Casper Honors Victims Of Domestic Violence

Around 1,000 people in Wyoming were arrested in 2018 on suspicion of assaulting a household member.

Keep in mind that these are the incidents that were reported...no one can truly know how many Wyoming families are being torn apart by the terror of domestic violence each and every day.

While there are always exceptions, the majority of domestic violence is perpetrated by men and against women, and while some women do escape, far too many have stayed and lost their lives at the hands of someone who claimed to love them.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Self Help Center is joining with several other community agencies, families, and friends to mourn, celebrate, and remember those lost to abuse.

In addition, they are joining to share in a commitment toward offering “help and hope” for those in need of advocacy and justice as well as ongoing resources for victims and their families.

The Casper community is invited to join the Self Help Center and friends at the Tate Pumphouse on Sunday, October 4th beginning at 6 pm and ending at 8 pm. for a Candlelight Vigil honoring those who have been lost to Domestic Violence.

A light dinner will be offered as well as live music.

Community leaders will be sharing their respective messages toward eliminating violence in our community.

If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact the Self Help Center at (307) 235-2814.

If you or a loved one are the victims of Domestic Violence there are people ready to help.

You can find a safe place to stay by following this link.

For 24/7 support you can call this number (307) 235-2814

In case of an emergency please dial 911

We are here for you, and have the resources to help.

You do not have to remain a victim.