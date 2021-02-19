Casper Man Denies Assaulting Pregnant Woman

A Casper man on Friday morning denied allegations that he assaulted a pregnant woman.

Jackie Lee Carabajal Jr. pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, second offense domestic battery within five years and interference with an emergency call during a hearing in Natrona County District Court.

The charges culminated in an hours-long standoff with Casper police in December.

Carabajal is charged in a separate case involving the same victim. He hasn't had an opportunity to answer to those charges.

Court documents in Friday's case describe an incident in which a therapist called police and said the alleged victim feared Carabajal and that she felt trapped. Carabajal reportedly took the victim's car keys and purse so she couldn't leave.

When police spoke with the alleged victim, she reportedly said Carabajal assaulted her while she was pregnant, which caused her to go into labor two weeks early.

An affidavit of probable cause describes an argument Carabajal and the alleged victim had following a baby shower in late November. According to the affidavit, Carabajal and the woman were arguing when the woman said she needed to go to the hospital.

As they were walking to Carabajal's vehicle, the affidavit states, he began punching the woman in the arm and telling her to hurry up. Then, he started aggressively pulling her up the hill.

After they arrived at the hospital, the woman had to have a cesarean section two weeks early, court documents state.

Police were unable to contact Carabajal following the woman's report until the December standoff, court documents state.