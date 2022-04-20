Casper Man Accused Of Drunkenly Threatening Woman With Steak Knife

Authorities say a Casper man threatened a woman with a steak knife during a domestic dispute.

According to documents recently filed in Natrona County District Court, Billy Joe Wieser is charged with aggravated assault and domestic battery.

Aggravated assault is a felony punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim and a witness went to the Casper Police Department on March 30 to report the alleged assault.

Court documents state the victim told police that Wieser lost his job roughly three months prior consistently drunk and abusive. Wieser allegedly assaulted the victim which led to the victim slapping Wieser, causing his glasses to fall off.

The witness told investigators that after the initial assault, Wieser briefly left the kitchen and stated something to the effect of "if I had the balls, I'd kill her." Wieser then reportedly retrieved a steak knife from a drawer and acted as if he was going to stab the victim.

Court documents allege the witness took video of the incident.

In the video, Wieser is seen retrieving a steak knife from the drawer. An officer who watched the video could distinctly hear Wieser say, "f-----g balls."

"(Wieser) could clearly be seen smiling as he turned," an officer writes in the affidavit. "(Wieser) raised the knife over his head with the tip facing (the victim's) unprotected back. (Wieser) then lightly shoved (the victim) toward the stove with his left forearm. During the incident, (the victim) did not seem aware that (Wieser) was holding the knife."

According to the affidavit, police went to the residence and spoke with Wieser.

Wieser denied drinking and stated that he and the victim were arguing, but the incident never became physical. Officers confronted Wieser with the video of the incident and he was placed under arrest.

A breathalyzer test yielded a BAC of .17%. Confronted with that, Wieser still denied drinking.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.