A Casper man is accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat and then blaming the incident on the woman and her friend's meth use.

Randall M. Carr is charged with two counts of aggravated assault along with an additional count of domestic battery in Natrona County District Court. He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a Casper residence shortly before 2 a.m. on January 25.

When they arrived, they spoke with Carr outside of a residence. Carr reportedly told officers that two women were high on methamphetamine and he could not understand why they were agitated at him, court documents state.

The affidavit states that police learned Carr had arrived at the residence a few hours prior to the alleged incident. At some point, he became agitated with the two women and began calling them names. Without warning, Carr allegedly pushed one of the women down before straddling her and pointing a knife at her chest. The woman told police that she flew into a heater and felt like she might have a broken rib.

The woman ultimately declined medical attention, court documents state.

Meanwhile, the affidavit states, another woman attempted to place Carr in a chokehold but he was able to slip out of. Then, Carr held the same knife to the woman's throat and said that if he was going to jail, he would kill one of the women, court documents state.

Eventually, according to court documents, one of the women was able to convince Carr to go into a bedroom and relax. At that point, they called for help.