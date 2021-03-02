Documents filed in Natrona County District Court detail a violent incident in which a man allegedly held a woman against her will and slit his own wrists before eventually calling 911 and blaming it on her.

Charles Leroy Allen Denney II is charged with felonious restraint and strangulation of a household member according to documents filed in Natrona County District Court this week. The charges carry a total of up to 15 years behind bars if he's convicted.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, someone phoned the police at roughly 11:45 p.m. February 6 after a woman showed up at their door covered in blood. Court documents state the woman said Denney slit his wrists in a Conwell Street residence.

Court documents state the woman told investigators she and Denney were arguing leading up to the incident.

The argument continued at the Conwell residence despite the woman attempting to go to bed. Court documents state Denney refused to give her her clothes as she tried to leave and also hit her in the mouth and nose with her own boot.

At some point during the incident, Denney reportedly pulled out a knife and cut his arm open. The woman told police that from her medical background, she knew Denney had cut an artery.

After cutting himself, court documents state, Denney yelled at the woman to help him. The woman reportedly tried wrapping a shirt around Denney's arm and using a belt as a tourniquet. She was unable to find either of their phones to call for help.

According to court documents, Denney still refused to let the woman leave the bedroom. At some point, he allegedly held her down and poured blood all over her face and head from the cut on his arm.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape into the living room when Denney grabbed her from behind and wrapped his arm around her neck, choking her according to court documents.

Court documents allege that Denney then dragged the woman back to the bedroom and pushed a dresser in front of the door to keep the woman from opening it.

"(The woman) stated she had no idea how Denney was still strong enough to keep moving and fighting after losing all of that blood," a detective writes in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman was eventually able to get out of the house but Denney allegedly ran up behind her and grabbed her again. The woman fell to the ground and Denney was unable to pick her up, so he let her go and ran back inside his house.

Court documents allege that Denney called 911 and told dispatchers that the woman cut him with the knife.

Denney was taken to Wyoming Medical Center where he was cleared and then taken to the Casper Police Department.

Denney refused to speak with detectives and asked for a lawyer.