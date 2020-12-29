Affidavit: Man Arrested in Casper Standoff Had Assaulted Pregnant Woman

Court documents detail multiple incidents in which a man arrested after a lengthy standoff Monday in Casper that began Monday and ended early Tuesday had become violent toward a woman on multiple occasions, including one in which she was still pregnant.

Casper police arrested Jackie Lee Carbajal early Tuesday morning following reports that he broke into an apartment and assaulted a woman, but court documents filed detail an incident roughly a month prior where he assaulted the same victim while she was pregnant.

Carbajal has two case files pending in Natrona County Circuit Court, where he made his initial appearances Tuesday on both.

Court documents in the first case describe an incident in which a therapist called police and said the alleged victim feared Carbajal and that she felt trapped. Carbajal reportedly took the victim's car keys and purse so she couldn't leave.

When police spoke with the alleged victim, she reportedly said Carbajal assaulted her while she was pregnant, which caused her to go into labor two weeks early.

An affidavit of probable cause describes an argument Carbajal and the alleged victim had following a baby shower in late November. According to the affidavit, Carbajal and the woman were arguing when the woman said she needed to go to the hospital.

As they were walking to Carbajal's vehicle, the affidavit states, he began punching the woman in the arm and telling her to hurry up. Then, he started aggressively pulling her up the hill.

After they arrived at the hospital, the woman had to have a cesarean section two weeks early, court documents state.

The affidavit also states that the woman told police she waited to report the incident because she feared Carbajal.

Following the woman's report, police were unable to find Carbajal until Monday's incident.

According to a separate affidavit filed in Monday's incident, the same woman called police and said Carbajal broke down the door of her apartment, threw her too the floor and took her phone before leaving the scene. Carbajal left in a grey Dodge Journey.

The woman told police that Carbajal showed up at the apartment and began banging on the door. Eventually, he was able to break the door down and make his way inside. Carbajal then began assaulting the woman, who attempted to stand her ground, the affidavit states.

The affidavit alleges that when officers made contact with Carbajal, he said he had an automatic AR-15 as well as other weapons and would shoot at any police officer who looked for him. He also allegedly stated that he wanted to commit "suicide by cop."

Police were able to locate Carbajal in an apartment in the 200 block of East Eighth Street where he was found and taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with police.

In the November incident, he's facing the following charges and punishments:

Aggravated assault and battery - Up to 10 years imprisonment, $10,000 in fines or both

Up to 10 years imprisonment, $10,000 in fines or both Domestic battery, second offense in five years - Up to a year in jail, $1,000 in fines or both

Up to a year in jail, $1,000 in fines or both Interference with emergency calls - Up to six months in jail, $750 in fines or both

And in the Tuesday incident, Carbajal faces the following charges: