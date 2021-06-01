UPDATE as of 9:00p.m.: Authorities have left the area. Sergeant Taylor Courtney with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office stated that this is an active investigation, and more details will be provided on Wednesday.

***********

There is a heavy police presence in Central Casper this evening, near the 2500 block of South Jefferson.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Casper Police Department and officers wearing helmets and brandishing long guns are onsite, assisting with the active investigation.

Officers are using a bullhorn to communicate with a suspect who appears to be inside of an apartment building.

Officers can be heard saying "You need to come out with your hands up. No one needs to get hurt today."

Police are asking that civilians avoid the area for the time being.

More details will be provided as they become available.