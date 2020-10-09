Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out The Rock's Instagram achievement, why celebrities are stripping down and more, below!

Celebrities Strip Down to Encourage Mail-In Ballot Process

As if 2020 wasn't wild enough, a bunch of A-list celebrities stripped down to their birthday suits to warn voters that this year is about "naked" ballots, which is when your voter card isn't properly filled out or placed in the right number of envelopes (in certain states, anyway). Stars like Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad and Chris Rock disrobed to emphasize their point. The PSA was organized by RepresentUs, an organization whose purpose is to spread awareness about voting from home, especially this year. (via TMZ)

2/3 of Americans Think Quarantine Made Them a Better Person

In a new study, 55 percent of respondents said that they are embarrassed by some of the ideals and values they had before self-isolation began and now feel like a new person. In addition, 70 percent reported that quarantine gave them a chance to learn more about themselves, while 27 percent of respondents indicated that they hope to achieve a healthier work-life balance. (via People)

Dwayne Johnson Hits 200 Million Instagram Followers After Biden Endorsement



On Thursday (October 8), Dwayne Johnson celebrated his milestone of hitting 200 million Instagram followers by posting a four-minute clip about life lessons he has learned throughout the past couple of weeks. His main message to followers was to always "speak your truth" and be honest with yourself and others.

Trump Calls Next Debate With Biden 'Waste of Time'

President Donald Trump pulled out of a planned second debate with Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden because it would be, in his words, "a waste of his time." Biden originally agreed to new guidelines for a virtual debate amid the coronavirus, but Trump said that debating over video chat is unacceptable and that he wants to hold rallies instead. Since Trump pulled himself out of the debate, Biden stated that he will also not take part in the debate after Trump refused to adhere to the CPD's safety protocols. Biden says that he will find an alternative way to answer questions from voters on October 15. (via TMZ)

Russell Westbrook Leaves $8,000 Tip for Housekeepers After Bubble Exit

NBA player Russell Westbrook, who lwas stuck in a quarantine bubble in Walt Disney World for months, left his housekeepers with an $8,000 tip after he left the bubble. The 31-year-old decided to give the tip after his room was left "virtually spotless" by his housekeepers. "They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing," Westbrook said. (via TMZ)

Macaulay Culkin Wears Face Mask Featuring Iconic Home Alone Scream

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin posted a selfie of himself wearing a mask featuring the iconic scene where his character Kevin puts on aftershave for the first time. "Just staying Covid-safe [by] wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids," said Culkin in his tweet that got over 100,000 retweets.