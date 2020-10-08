Kitten Watching ‘Tom & Jerry’ Cartoons Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Pets are the cutest, but sometimes their antics can also be ironic. Thus is the case with this little kitten that has recently gone viral on TikTok while it casually watched Tom and Jerry cartoons on a laptop.

The video was originally posted to TikTok by @pirzodakhonsultan5 on August 19th, 2020. The video has since been shared all over social media, including Twitter and Instagram. It's been viewed on the various platforms over a million times.

Anytime animals are captured on video acting human, it's always a win. The fact the kitten is so enthralled with the cartoon, so much so that it's just sitting there like a child, vice pushing all the buttons on the computer, makes it that much cuter.

Maybe that's why Tom and Jerry has latest 80 years. A classic is a classic. Maybe it'll make this little critter a friendlier feline and it'll have friends like Tweety Bird and Jerry the Mouse. One can only hope.