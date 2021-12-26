See How Celebs Like Rihanna, Mariah Carey and More Celebrated Christmas 2021

Celebrities celebrated Christmas 2021 with new music, Santa and some throwback memories.

On Saturday (Dec. 25), stars took to social media to share their holiday plans. Rihanna shared a photo of her as a child sitting on Santa Claus' lap. In another post, she shared a funny meme of Christmas carolers.

Singer JoJo got engaged to Dexter Darden. "Forever with YOU? Sign me UP," she captioned a sweet photo of the couple. "Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever."

Olivia Rodrigo shared a recording of her first original Christmas song.

"In honor of Christmas Eve, may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol," she captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Jesse Tyler Ferguson had to celebrate differently than in years past due to COVID-19. He shared a photograph of his husband and daughter wearing face masks being socially distanced by their tree.

"Merry 2nd covid Christmas (groan) from our family to yours," the actor wrote. "We are fully vaxxed and boosted and unfortunately, two out of three of us got covid. Thankful for our mild symptoms, science, health & family. Sending love to you and yours!"

The Christmas queen herself Mariah Carey celebrated the big day with a visit from Santa who presented her with a Spotify plaque for reaching 1,000,000,000 streams of her smash hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

"My friend Santa made some time for us last night and stopped by on his sleigh. Apparently, Blitzen had a headache. Hahaha Merry Christmas 🎄," Carey said.

See some of the celebrity Christmas photos and videos, below.