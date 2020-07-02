Central Wyoming Kids Grief Camp Still Has Some Openings

Issues of grief and loss are hard for anyone to handle, but they can be especially confusing and painful for children and teens.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions invites children ages 6-16 to take part in what will be a positive and healing experience with a free Kids Grief Camp.

The Kids Grief Camp takes place during the day at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy.

The Mission is to assist your child or teen in understanding their grief process. This camp offers a safe place for children to talk about their loss, and learn coping strategies to handle their grief experiences through work with horses and other activities.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions

It's an opportunity for children to spend time with kids their own age who have faced a similar loss, share their experiences, play and grow together, and feel a sense of normalcy.

Due to the current health situation, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions have made some changes to our Kids Grief Camp for the summer but are moving forward in our plans to continue to offer this valuable experience for our community’s kids.

Some safety measures that are being taken include smaller groups, making sure campers will be appropriately distanced, adding sanitation stations, and single-use items.

There will still be two sessions in 2020, July 8th-10th, and August 3rd-5th.

You can follow this link to learn more, and to register your child.

For more information or to register, please call Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions at (307) 577-4832.