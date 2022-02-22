Channing Tatum Says He Has to ‘Starve’ Himself to Get His ‘Magic Mike’ Body

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Channing Tatum opened up about the difficult process of getting in shape to play stripper Mike Lane in the Magic Mike franchise.

During his appearance, Kelly Clarkson joked with the actor about how fabulous he looked in a promo pic from one of the earlier films. Tatum revealed that the prospect of getting in that kind of shape again was seriously daunting.

“Trust me, that might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one. Because I’d have to look like that,” he told the impressed pop star and TV host.

Clarkson was curious about what the 21 Jump Street actor meant.

“Even if you do work out, to be in that kind of shape is not natural,” he explained. Tatum added that achieving that sort of ripped body is basically next to impossible in most situations.

When Clarkson asked about the diet it requires, he replied that it isn't so much about eating "well."

Content warning below // food & eating habits



“That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself," he said. "I don’t think when you’re that lean it’s actually healthy for you.”

"Health is dangerous," Clarkson added.

Tatum, 41, shared that it is harder for him now to lose weight and that he fluctuates about 15 pounds. He also commiserated with anyone who is trying to work out while balancing a full-time job: “Truly, I don’t know how people that work a 9-to-5 actually stay in shape, because it’s my full-time job and I can barely do it."

The star added it can take months to hit that peak shape, "but in like three days you can lose it."

What does he miss the most when he is getting ready to appear next-to-naked on camera? He told Clarkson that the answer to that question is salt. "Everything just tastes like water," he said about his pre-filming diet.

Check out the full interview below:

In 2021, the actor thrilled fans when he revealed the series was renewed for a third film, which will be called Magic Mike’s Last Dance.