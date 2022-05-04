Check Out The Coolest Hipster Van In Wyoming

HEY BUDDY! I don't know who you are but I like what you're doing with this HIP-as-all-hell-van.

Parked at Natrona County Airport in Wyoming, it kinda stands out.

It's a cross between a California beach van and a backcountry rugged Wyoming workhorse.

So we have tough and rugged wrapped up in a style that says, "Come party with me."

The colors say I'm hip. Not just what colors but where and how they were laid on.

Those little touches really pop. Like the chrome in front of the back tire and framing the door and the curve between the white and blue on the door.

But then there are those jacked-up crazy big tires. Someone has back-country driving in mind.

Hello Mr. Van. You have such a friendly face. Nice warm smile.

According to the license plane, there is only one of you. As in, you are unique.

OH LOOK, someone painted some detail on your hood. It's like a feather in your cap.

All this makes our friend, the Dodge van, look tough, but friendly.

So, Mr. Hipster Van, what exactly are you?

Dodge Power Wagon 200.

The Dodge Power Wagon was built as a four-wheel-drive medium duty truck that was produced in various model series from 1945 to 1980 by Dodge.

The Power Wagon name was revived for the 2005 model year as a four-wheel-drive version of the Dodge Ram 2500.

The "Power Wagon" continues in name only as a four-wheel-drive version of the 3/4 ton Ram Trucks 2500 model.

Jay Leno has a version of this van, from a different year, in his garage.

So by looking at our new friend, Mr. Hipster Wyoming Van, and looking at what Jay Leno has in his garage, it seems that jacked up with big tires was the idea of this vehicle from its creation.

It gives the impression of an SUV and rugged van crossover.

Dodge had a short run of these, only selling a few hundred a year, and mostly to people in industries like Oil. They were too utilitarian for the general public.

OH- nice detail on the back door.

Love the placement of the nights.

The fender flairs are just badass.

Big mud flaps that say BACK OFF!

I don't mean to offend our friend Mr. Hip Wyoming Van, but, as tough as he looks, I'd be afraid to really take it out for a full day's work on the ranch.

WAIT- WAIT- wait.....

Look at the little window behind the passenger door window. Did you notice that before? And it also has a little vent window in the door.

The windshield sticks straight up. Not much for aerodynamics here. This is a muscled vehicle.

Wish I could have seen how they did up the back. I could only look through the window to get you this shot.

It's got all the modern comforts. Must feel good driving long distances. Though I bet it's not no hot on gas.

BUT HOLD ON! - After posting this story the owner of this van came by to see me at the station. He had seen the article.

He said that the van is actually 2 vans put together, and more. It took him 20 years to build what you see here.

The back end, which I could not get pictures of because there were not any windows, is all tricked out, including cool lighting.

