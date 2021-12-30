Why Old Wyoming Pickups Are Never Stolen

There she is. That grand old truck that makes certain people stop and admire.

But just certain people. You have to know what is special about these old trucks to understand why some folks think that they are the greatest thing EVER!

So why don't these old Wyoming trucks ever get stolen?

Here are a few reasons.

Michael J. Rivera/TSM

1). Most of the older ones have "millennial anti-theft devices." In other words, it is a manual transmission. That means a stick shifter and a manual clutch. "4 on the floor and a 5th under the seat," as the old joke goes.

2). Most of these work trucks have been so abused on the farm and ranch that they have a range of about 20 miles before they overheat. The owner would know this. The thief would not, or would not know what to do about it.

3). Only the owner knows how to operate the broken door handle to get in and out.

Universal Images Group via Getty

4). Kinda hard to drive over 30mph in that old truck with all the tools and junk rattling around in the back.

5). Not just anyone knows how to start her. The old girl needs some love to wake her up. Talk sweet and give her sips of gas like sips of coffee.

6). She is reliable. But slow. There is NO way to make a fast getaway.

7). Was there a dog sleeping in the cab? Check for that before you try to seal it or you'll be in for a world of hurt.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

8), They are too easy to spot. Each door and the hood are probably a different color. Plus, everyone in town knows that truck and knows who owns it. If they don't see the owner they know behind the wheel they will call the cops or deal with the thief themselves.

9). Kinda hard to drive a truck safely when the mirrors vibrate.

10). Did you check to see what wildlife might have moved into that massive rip in the upholstery? Those mice or raccoons might be as dangerous as the dog.

@sydney_lane9 via TikTok

So those are just some of the reasons why you never hear about some old pickup being stolen. Might be worth buying on now that you know it.

Who Is That Wyoming Girl In That Dusk Rose Thunderbird?

22 Exotic License Plates Turned Into This Wyoming DMV People from these fascinating places chose to move to Wyoming. Here are the license plates they turned in from the vehicles they brought.