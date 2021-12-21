Bridger Walker, the young boy from Cheyenne that saved his sister from being attacked by a dog in the summer of 2020 got to meet the stars of the biggest movie in the world right now. Tom Holland, Spider-Man himself, fulfilled a promise he once made to the young man from Cheyenne. Holland, along with Zendaya, and several other cast members of the hit movie, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' welcomed Bridger to come spend a day with them on set of record setting movie.

By now, almost every Wyomingite and many around the world know the story of the brave act from Bridger, when he got between an attacking dog and his little sister. He suffered multiple facial and head injuries as he was bitten several times. Bridger's injuries required approximately 90 stitches.

Several actors portraying superheroes reached out to Bridger for his courageous act, including the likes of Tom Holland. Bridger's father, Walker, mentioned in a social media post that Holland once promised the boy he could come and spend some time on the set. Holland certainly delivered.

Robert Walker posted about the day on Instagram and had nothing but great praises for everyone in the cast that made it such a special day for young Bridger. Robert posted:

Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered! First, a huge thank you to Tom, @harryholland64, @zendaya, and the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for this dream-come-true adventure...When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the "curtain was pulled back" that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. ✨ They don't just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes - that's what they truly are.

Robert also mentioned how great it was of Zendaya to come over to compliment his teenage daughter:

...A short time later, Tom and Zendaya came over. I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. 💗💅 I don't know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me - to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy.

You can check out the full post from Robert Walker here:

In an interview with People, Robert said Bridger sees his scar from the incident as something to be proud of and a reminder that his sister didn't get hurt.

We suppose that's the life of a true superhero, you get to hang out with the stars of the biggest movie in the world! 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is in theaters now.

