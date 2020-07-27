WATCH: Cheyenne Hero Bridger Awarded Candy Shopping Spree In Denver

It has been a couple of weeks now since 6-year old Bridger Walker showed true heroism by saving his little sister from a dog attack. With no regard for his own personal safety, he managed to get her away from the animal, after sustaining multiple bites to his face and head.

The Cheyenne youngster has since gone viral and received some pretty awesome gifts and props from the superhero world. Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) have all reached out to Bridger. Now, mega-candy store, IT'SUGAR in Denver, gifted him with a candy shopping spree.

Bridger's humble attitude about the entire situation makes his story that much more heartwarming. I personally shed tears of joy every time I hear of his selfless and heroic act.

The world really does need more people like Bridger.