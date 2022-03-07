Cheyenne Frontier Days To Announce Concert Lineup This Week

The wait is almost over, and we can start making our plans to Frontier for 10 days as Cheyenne Frontier Days is set to announce their night shows this week. On top of that, we've had speculations, and I'm sure we've all thought, at least in our collective minds since January, "who is going to perform? I hope this person/band performs. I hope this type of artist performs." We've had a long time to think about it since the last concert ended back in July and we've had a solid 8 months to think it over.

Get our free mobile app

All we really know is that we're ready for 10 nights of fun. 10 nights of music and continuing to grind toward July. Forgetting that 2020 happened is another big thing. Live music is awesome and we'll all be able to see what they have in store for us this year. I mean, last year we had Garth, that's tough to top.

When Is Cheyenne Frontier Days Going To Announce The 2022 Concert Lineup?

That's a great question, I'd love to answer. Go ahead and make sure you're around a computer on Thursday, March 10th, just after 5 pm. That's when we'll know.

The speculation will be over and we'll for sure know who is going to bring thousands of people to the hallowed ground of Cheyenne Frontier Days Park.

So, go ahead and get your calendars ready and get ready to find out when the tickets will go on for this show because I don't think anyone is going to want to miss any of this.