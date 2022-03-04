Kiss’ Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a ‘Bitch Slap’ for Harassing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Gene Simmons has some thoughts on Kanye West's situation with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The Kiss bassist was stopped by TMZ yesterday (March 4) and asked about Ye's recent antics. "For the record, he's a talented guy. There's no question about it, [but] he's out of his mind."

"It's serious stuff," Simmons continued. "This is your wife. The mother of your children. It's not childish, there's something clinically wrong with him, as he's admitted. It's a psychological problem. Pete's a cool guy, takes the high road. Just ignore it."

He added, however, "At a certain point, if everybody misbehaves, a good bitch slap—'Oh! Sorry, I didn't realize I was such an asshole.'"

The interviewer asked Simmons if that's what he thinks Kanye needs, to which he responded, "Are you gonna do it? It's possibly [sic]. It's like, guy, you've got a roof over your head, you've got food in your tummy, you could do whatever you want—get a hobby. That's better. Leave them alone, move on. Love your kids. Love the mother of your kids. And let her make her own decisions. She's a grown-ass woman now, and she doesn't need your permission."

He then commented on the Kim look-alike, Chaney Jones, that Kanye has been seen with recently. "This public... Being like that publicly, getting a Kim look-alike, it's childish. And it's not fair to this girl who happens to resemble Kim. Good for you, resemble anybody or anything, but don't be a hand puppet so somebody who's playing some kind of game."

He concluded, "He needs to back off. He's not a bad guy. But this is not even childish. There's something—he admitted—there's something clinically wrong."

You can watch the video interview with Gene Simmons speaking on Kanye West in full below.