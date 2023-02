The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.

According to a department Facebook post, Emma Kennedy was last seen Monday afternoon at East High School wearing a black jacket with a pink top and jeans.

"She may be traveling in an older style red Chevy truck," the post reads.

Anyone with information on Kennedy's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch a 307-637-6525.