UPDATE: Mills police report Anderson has been located and is safe.

---

Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page.

They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson.

Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and white tennis shoes and a black back pack, per the post.

"Shelby is also described as,

5'5, 130lbs

Brown hair and brown eyes

two lip piercing's on her bottom lip."

If you see her, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Mills Police Department at (307) 266-4796.

