Cleveland Indians Changing Nickname to ‘Guardians’

The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday morning that they will change their nickname from "Indians" to "Guardians" starting with the 2022 season.

Here's the official tweet:

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team (current player Franmil Reyes, pictured above) has been known as the Indians for more than a century. Before being the Indians, the team was known as the "Spiders" and the "Naps."

The team hasn't won the World Series since 1948 and has won the American League pennant only a handful of times since then (1954, 1995, 1997, & 2016).

The Indians have been romanticized with the 1989 movie "Major League," starring Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger, and Wesley Snipes. As well as the subsequent follow-up, "Major League 2" in 1994.

The team retired its controversial "Chief Wahoo" mascot after the 2016 season. After that, talk began about potentially changing the nickname.