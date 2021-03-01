In 2020, the popularity of the mysterious, infuriating and weird personalities of Netflix's Tiger King documentary was nothing short of viral. Even after Joe Exotic— a.k.a. Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage— was taken away to jail, tons of talk surrounded the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband, the practices of Exotic's animal sanctuary and more than anything: those big cats.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado was called upon to rescue several of these animals and initially, in December of 2017, they were able to obtain 39 tigers and 3 bears, according to their Facebook post.

Recently, they've been able to rescue many more, not only from Joe Exotic, but from Jeff and Lauren Lowe (who took over Exotic's facility after he was arrested) and Tim Stark. As of today, as they said in their post:

"Nearly 100 animals have been rescued from the so-called stars of the Netflix TIGER KING series. Thankfully, the 91 Lions, Tigers, & Bears that have been rescued, now live and roam freely inside beautiful large acreage habitats at one of our three accredited sanctuaries.

You may remember Doc Antle, as well: The Wild Animal Sanctuary is expecting to rescue his animals soon, since he has officially been indicted on numerous charges, including wildlife trafficking.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is now asking you to support these rescued animals and their mission by ordering a special edition t-shirt themed around the Tiger King's rescues right here.