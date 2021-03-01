An Alcova resident was sentenced in federal court on Monday to a 150-year prison term for three child pornography crimes, according to minutes of the hearing.

Ray Donald Farley, also known as Ray Donald Lucero Jr., was the second of three defendants in this case to be sentenced within the week.

Farley/Lucerro received three 50-year sentences for three separate counts of production of child pornography, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne.

The three sentences are to be served consecutively, or one after the other, according to the minutes from the hour-long sentencing.

Freudenthal also recommended that Farley be placed in a prison where he can be treated for being a sex offender.

While it is certain Farley/Lucero will die in prison, Freudenthal also ordered him to be on lifetime supervised probation after his release.

To make probation matters more ironic, the sentencing minutes say, "If unemployed, the defendant shall enroll in, fully participate in, and successfully complete a vocational training program or other educational program as approved by the U.S. Probation Office. Once enrolled the defendant shall complete the program."

Farley/Lucero pleaded guilty to those crimes in November.

As part of a plea deal, one count each of production, one count of receipt and one count of possession of child pornography were dismissed at the sentencing.

Farley/Lucero is the second of three defendants to be sentenced in this case.

Last week, Richard Thomas Willden of Casper was sentenced to 10 years one month imprisonment for one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the sentence handed down by Freudenthal.

Both prison terms will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Willden pleaded guilty to those crimes on Dec. 9.

As part of a plea deal, one count of distribution of child pornography was dismissed at the sentencing.

After his release from custody, Willden will be on supervised probation for 20 years.

Freudenthal also ordered him to pay an assessment of $1,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Victim Assistance Act of 2018 for each of the two counts. However, she noted that he does not have the money to pay the $5,000 assessment to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

The case started a year ago when a federal special agent was asked to help a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent who was investigating Willden, Farley/Lucero and Connor William Biggs Farley about alleged involvement in child pornography crimes, according to an affidavit accompanying the amended criminal complaint filed by the agent in April.

The DCI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received the tips from Facebook in October 2019.

Farley and Lucero were married in November 2016, they lived in a small camper in Alcova. Lucero is a registered sex offender, according to the affidavit.

In January, the DCI agent searched a Google account belonging to Farley and emails related to the cybertips. The agent found five images taken in the camper with a male victim born in 2010 who was asleep next to Lucero. Lucero is related to the victim's mother, and they would routinely babysit the victim and her three other children, according to the affidavit.

The agents later found six images and two videos involving the boy and probably Farley. Willden probably received the videos on his Google account in September 2019. Two of the images showed the victim asleep next to probably Lucero.

Farley and Farley/Lucero "knowingly used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct." Willden "did knowingly possess material which contained images of child pornography," according to the affidavit.

Farley pleaded guilty to three counts of production of child pornography in December, and his sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

The government regards child pornography as a crime of violence because it involves sometimes brutal assaults on very young children who cannot give consent to sexual activity.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTOS: 1923 Cole Creek Train Wreck in Wyoming