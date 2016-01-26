Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In City Park

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was found dead in Casper City Park on Monday morning.

He is Russell S. Clements, 59, a Casper resident, according to a news release from Coroner Connie Jacobson.

About 10:20 a.m. Monday, police were called to an area just south of the playground at City Park on Center Street between Seventh and Eighth streets.

Clements died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The family has been notified.

No autopsy is planned.